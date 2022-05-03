$148.40 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.83 million and the highest is $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $72.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 938,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,934. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

