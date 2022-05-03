$148.40 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will announce sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.83 million and the highest is $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $72.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 938,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,934. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.