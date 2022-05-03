14,962 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 21,242,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,535. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.93 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

