16,725 Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Purchased by Share Andrew L.

Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund accounts for about 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 189,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.