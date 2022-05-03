$17.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to report $17.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 million and the highest is $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,640,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

