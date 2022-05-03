1,768 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in McKesson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

MCK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,397. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average of $260.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,233 shares of company stock worth $5,066,370. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

