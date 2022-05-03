$189.41 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $192.40 million. Repligen posted sales of $162.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $786.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $890.58 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $948.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.49. The stock had a trading volume of 778,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,493. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

