23,890 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 2,494,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,602. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

