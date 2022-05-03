272,260 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 272,260 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.2% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

GOLD traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 862,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,096,438. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

