2,940 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $144.26. 7,545,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

