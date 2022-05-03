$309.55 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.70 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

CRMT stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. 58,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,403. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

