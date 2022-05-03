$32.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will post $32.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.40 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $33.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $132.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $133.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.10 million, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221. The stock has a market cap of $332.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

