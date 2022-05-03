44,360 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 99,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. 28,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.