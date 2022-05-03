4,539 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $182,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,339 shares of company stock valued at $57,545,871.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,872. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

