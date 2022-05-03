6,183 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,271. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.95 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

