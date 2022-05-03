6,250 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

