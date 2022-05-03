65,418 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,763. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

