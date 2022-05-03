$67.09 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will announce $67.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.70 million and the lowest is $66.12 million. HealthStream reported sales of $64.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $270.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $270.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $288.55 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $291.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,917. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

