7,486 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 62,574,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,279,117. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

