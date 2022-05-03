$83.09 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.18 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $71.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $365.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $372.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $139,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,740. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of 158.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

