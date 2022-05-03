8,365 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 12,461,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,695. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

