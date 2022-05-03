$849.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post sales of $849.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $841.05 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 6,958,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,308,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.