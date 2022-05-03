$849.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post sales of $849.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $841.05 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bilibili.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BILI traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 6,958,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,308,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
