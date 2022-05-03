8,900 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 21,896,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,096,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

