9,747 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,475. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

