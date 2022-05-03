976 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $304.96. 3,324,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

