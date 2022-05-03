Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $201,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

