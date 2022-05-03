ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.