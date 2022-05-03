ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,877. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

