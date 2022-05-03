ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells $52,085.70 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

