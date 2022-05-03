Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Accolade stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

