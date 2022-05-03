Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,590 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 397,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 210,571 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,686,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $6,214,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 10,971,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876,680. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

