ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $43.41 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121,811 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 9.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,525,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.