Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $11,668,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.