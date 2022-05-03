Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

