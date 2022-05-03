Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $394.04 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

