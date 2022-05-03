Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,747,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

