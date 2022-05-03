Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. 125,440,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,222,813. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

