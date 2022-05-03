Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,547,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,605,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.94 and its 200-day moving average is $414.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

