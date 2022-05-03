Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $9.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.71 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

