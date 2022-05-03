Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,502,000 after buying an additional 2,847,892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,672,000 after buying an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.