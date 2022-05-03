Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,686,000.
SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 7,556,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,487. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.76 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76.
