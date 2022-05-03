Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after acquiring an additional 166,072 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,346.68. 1,241,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,630.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,764.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.