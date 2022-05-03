Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. New Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 530,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 20,872,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

