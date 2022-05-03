Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes $64,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 2,585,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

