ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($48.11) to €44.50 ($46.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

