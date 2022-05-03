AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.07. 39,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,233. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of C$488.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

