AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

AGNC opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 639.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 89,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

