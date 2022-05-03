Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32-5.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

