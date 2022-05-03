Akroma Price Up 98.5% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 98.5% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $14,517.81 and $18.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.44 or 0.07368067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00071396 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

