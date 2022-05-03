Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 7.7%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 32,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 14,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKU. National Bank Financial lowered Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Akumin in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Akumin alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.