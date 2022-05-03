Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.33.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$9.74 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5611631 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -34.09%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.